Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5716782 shares. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Denison Announces Intersection of Additional High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at Waterfound.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that drill hole WF-74A intersected 4.75% eU3O8 over 13.3 metres (0.05% eU3O8 cut-off), including a sub-interval grading 25.23% eU3O8 over 0.5 m, as part of the recently completed summer exploration program at the Waterfound River property (“Waterfound”). View PDF Version.

Uranium mineralization was encountered in three of the seven drill holes completed during the summer exploration program, following up on the winter 2022 discovery of high-grade mineralization approximately 800 metres to the west of the Alligator Zone. The discovery from the winter 2022 program was highlighted by drill hole WF-68, which returned a mineralized interval of 5.91% eU3O8 over 3.9 metres (see press release dated March 29, 2022). Figure 1 and Figure 2 depict the location of the Alligator Zone and the 2022 summer drilling, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $1.22, the shares rose to $1.30 and dropped to $1.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded -22.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 5716782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2055, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3125 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.