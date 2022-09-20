ConocoPhillips [COP] gain 58.06% so far this year. What now?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] slipped around -0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $112.87 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that ConocoPhillips Appoints Dennis V. Arriola to its Board of Directors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that its board of directors has elected Mr. Dennis V. Arriola to serve as a board member.

Mr. Arriola has spent more than 28 years in the energy sector, most recently serving as chief executive officer of Avangrid, Inc. Prior to joining Avangrid, Mr. Arriola served as executive vice president and group president and chief sustainability officer at Sempra Energy. Throughout his career, Mr. Arriola has served in a broad range of leadership positions in gas and electric utilities as well as renewables, including as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Southern California Gas Co., senior vice president and chief financial officer of both San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co., vice president of communications and investor relations for Sempra, and regional vice president and general manager of Sempra’s South American operations.

ConocoPhillips stock is now 58.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $113.48 and lowest of $109.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.12, which means current price is +56.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6586453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $124.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $134, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 110 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.23, while it was recorded at 114.32 for the last single week of trading, and 95.21 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 19.78%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $116,279 million, or 81.80% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,796,750, which is approximately 1.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,892,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.5 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -3.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 907 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 53,959,882 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 57,351,598 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 918,890,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,030,201,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,720 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100,078 shares during the same period.