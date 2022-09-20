Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is -3.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $41.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 17, 2022 that Late-Breaking Data from PROTECTED TAVR Trial Demonstrate Reduced Risk of Disabling Stroke, Low Complication Rate with SENTINEL™ Cerebral Protection System.

Results from largest randomized TAVR trial to date presented at TCT 2022.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has announced results from the PROTECTED TAVR clinical trial evaluating the SENTINEL™ Cerebral Protection System, which is designed to capture and remove embolic debris stemming from transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) before it can reach the brain and potentially cause a stroke. Outcomes were presented during a late-breaking clinical science session at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, in Boston, and will be published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.66 billion with the latest information. BSX stock price has been found in the range of $40.53 to $41.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 7787603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 100.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.52, while it was recorded at 41.87 for the last single week of trading, and 41.48 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $54,108 million, or 94.00% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,258,034, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,177,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.44 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 85,453,385 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 63,820,270 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,164,660,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,934,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,567,315 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,956 shares during the same period.