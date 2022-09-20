BMO Capital Markets lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $27.82 with a heavy trading volume of 6147718 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Streaming Repeats as Most-Watched TV Format in August, while Broadcast and Cable Show Signs of Revival, according to Nielsen’s Latest Report from The Gauge.

Nielsen’s (NYSE: NLSN) latest report from The Gauge, the media measurement company’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, revealed that streaming usage represented 35% of overall television consumption in August, marking another record-high share for the format and its second month as the the top TV viewing category in The Gauge. Broadcast and cable each gained in August as well, with shares at 22.1% and 34.5%, respectively.

Although total time spent watching TV in August was down slightly compared to July, broadcast, cable and streaming each saw an increase in share compared to the prior month, largely at the expense of the “other” category. Broadcast was the only format to gain in viewing volume in August versus July (+1.6%), while cable and streaming remained fairly flat over the same interval (-0.4% and -0.1%, respectively).

It opened the trading session at $27.82, the shares rose to $27.85 and dropped to $27.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLSN points out that the company has recorded 13.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -73.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 6147718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NLSN stock

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 27.83 for the last single week of trading, and 23.34 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $9,826 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $983.57 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $604.75 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 93,969,065 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 105,444,601 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 153,784,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,198,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,484,096 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,330,038 shares during the same period.