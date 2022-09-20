Barclays lifts The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] jumped around 1.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.71 at the close of the session, up 2.56%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights.

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of August 2022 include:.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is now -12.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCHW Stock saw the intraday high of $73.8836 and lowest of $71.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.24, which means current price is +24.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 7513477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $87.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $75, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock. On April 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SCHW shares from 99 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 63.84.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.49, while it was recorded at 72.77 for the last single week of trading, and 76.27 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 19.25%.

Insider trade positions for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $117,328 million, or 89.00% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,339,178, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 121,847,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.98 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.92 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

766 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 89,707,402 shares. Additionally, 703 investors decreased positions by around 89,963,619 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 1,412,086,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,757,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,347,749 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 8,178,257 shares during the same period.