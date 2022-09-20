Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] traded at a high on 09/16/22, posting a 50.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.76. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today launched a new family of HFC products under its Quantum BandwidthTM brand name.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76919795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at 13.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.92%.

The market cap for AAOI stock reached $69.71 million, with 27.61 million shares outstanding and 26.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.72K shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 76919795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AAOI stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AAOI shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has AAOI stock performed recently?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.40. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 34.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.25 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.83 and a Gross Margin at +17.59. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

There are presently around $37 million, or 35.60% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,772,193, which is approximately 48.106% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,231,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 million in AAOI stocks shares; and KOVACK ADVISORS, INC., currently with $4.15 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 1,832,401 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,091,138 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,785,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,709,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,138 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,482,748 shares during the same period.