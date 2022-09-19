Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] Stock trading around $6.73 per share: What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE: ZETA] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.92 during the day while it closed the day at $6.73. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Zeta Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Deepak Chopra, Isiah Thomas, Michael Milken, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa at ZETA LIVE 2022.

The second annual conference in NYC’s Hudson Yards will explore how creativity, innovation, and marketing are helping brands thrive during uncertainty.

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, will hold its second annual conference, ZETA LIVE 2022, on Thursday, September 29th. Today, Zeta announced a lineup of special guests including world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD; iconic NBA player, coach, and executive, Isiah Thomas; prominent financier and philanthropist, Michael Milken; and television stars Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -12.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZETA stock has inclined by 29.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.70% and lost -20.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ZETA stock reached $1.45 billion, with 135.90 million shares outstanding and 108.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 16492383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $12.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZETA stock trade performance evaluation

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, ZETA shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. go to 33.55%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $399 million, or 51.30% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: GPI CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 16,237,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,935,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.14 million in ZETA stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42.59 million in ZETA stock with ownership of nearly 0.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE:ZETA] by around 12,844,234 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,905,318 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 41,593,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,343,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZETA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,246,869 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,866,614 shares during the same period.