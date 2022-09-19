Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a low on 09/16/22, posting a -2.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.22. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Yamana Gold Announces the Completion of Technical Reports on Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Wasamac, and MARA Which Add to the Previously Filed Reports on Core Material Assets Including Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón and Completes the Filing of Technical Reports on All of the Company’s Major Mines and Projects.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) provides notice that it has completed technical reports under National Instrument 43-101 for the balance of its major mines and projects for which technical reports were not previously available. With the completion of technical reports for the Minera Florida gold mine in central Chile, the Cerro Moro gold and silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Wasamac gold project in Quebec, Canada, and the MARA copper and gold project in Catamarca, Argentina, Yamana has now made public technical reports for all of its major mines and projects. Technical reports on the core material operations at the Canadian Malartic gold mine, the Jacobina gold mine and the El Peñón gold and silver mine were previously filed with Canadian securities regulators and remain current.

The public availability of these technical reports represents a recent policy decision of the Company to have on public file technical reports for all major mines and projects regardless of materiality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25316382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $4.16 billion, with 961.06 million shares outstanding and 957.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.18M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 25316382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,263 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,760,666, which is approximately 3.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,747,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.98 million in AUY stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $124.96 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -4.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 124,369,278 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 84,132,452 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 327,651,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,152,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,091,237 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,118,626 shares during the same period.