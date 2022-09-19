XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $4.17 billion, down -71.07% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.17%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that XPeng Debuts City NGP Pilot Program.

China’s Most Advanced ADAS System for Urban Driving.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (“City NGP”), making it the first Chinese auto company to launch such high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) functions for complex urban driving scenarios.

Over the last 12 months, XPEV stock dropped by -61.27%. The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.63. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.35 billion, with 854.28 million shares outstanding and 601.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 26439714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64.60 to $36.30, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -34.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.80 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -8.73%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,205 million, or 35.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,404,192, which is approximately 9.899% of the company’s market cap and around 6.79% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,319,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.41 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $281.6 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 7.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 22,520,882 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 28,639,833 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 168,947,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,108,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,667,099 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,161,897 shares during the same period.