why Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.27

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.38%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Hippo To Hold Investor Day Next Tuesday, September 6th.

Live webcast of the presentation will be available on Hippo’s Investor Relations website.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, will hold an in-person Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange next Tuesday September 6, 2022, at 9am EST. President and CEO Rick McCathron, CFO Stewart Ellis, and company leaders will demonstrate how Hippo’s technological platform delivers a better customer experience, clear competitive advantages and a superior business model.

Over the last 12 months, HIPO stock dropped by -83.24%. The one-year Hippo Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.09. The average equity rating for HIPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $511.30 million, with 566.11 million shares outstanding and 449.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, HIPO stock reached a trading volume of 20213331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

HIPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9000, while it was recorded at 0.9389 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6648 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hippo Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.64. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140 million, or 32.50% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,564,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.34 million in HIPO stocks shares; and INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.29 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 40,071,263 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 21,593,713 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,345,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,010,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,636,292 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 14,378,681 shares during the same period.