Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $303.35 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Tesla Announces a Three-for-One Stock Split.

Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of Tesla’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

Tesla Inc. stock is now -13.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $303.71 and lowest of $295.6005 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 414.50, which means current price is +46.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.31M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 86746399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $305.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1000, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 10.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 281.48, while it was recorded at 301.25 for the last single week of trading, and 293.58 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 54.83%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $414,784 million, or 44.40% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,718,584, which is approximately 4.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 166,106,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.39 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.93 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,562 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 114,315,024 shares. Additionally, 1,062 investors decreased positions by around 66,296,649 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,186,733,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,367,344,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,427,576 shares, while 295 institutional investors sold positions of 5,891,091 shares during the same period.