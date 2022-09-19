Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] loss -1.39% or -0.04 points to close at $2.83 with a heavy trading volume of 33513709 shares. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 18, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

It opened the trading session at $2.85, the shares rose to $2.885 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABEV points out that the company has recorded 2.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.64M shares, ABEV reached to a volume of 33513709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 63.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 131,970,018 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 124,512,031 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 1,067,605,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,324,087,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,675,838 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,235,313 shares during the same period.