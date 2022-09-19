Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CSX Corporation [CSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a low on 09/16/22, posting a -2.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.49. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Joseph R. Hinrichs Appointed President and CEO of CSX.

Hinrichs will succeed James M. Foote, who will depart September 26 and will remain as an advisor through early 2023.

Joseph R. Hinrichs Named President and CEO of CSX Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48308317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corporation stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $64.60 billion, with 2.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.22M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 48308317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.85, while it was recorded at 31.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.62 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.72%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $47,188 million, or 76.60% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,383,863, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,382,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.23 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -20.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 121,776,002 shares. Additionally, 710 investors decreased positions by around 147,129,942 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,331,222,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,128,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,104,281 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 10,679,716 shares during the same period.