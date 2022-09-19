VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $33.42 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on September 8, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend By 8%.

– Represents Fifth Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase Since Formation –.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, representing an annualized amount of $1.56 per share and an 8.3% increase from the current dividend rate. The dividend will be payable on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2022.

A sum of 16191994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.14M shares. VICI Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $33.47 and dropped to a low of $32.61 until finishing in the latest session at $33.42.

The one-year VICI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.77. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.54.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.56, while it was recorded at 33.39 for the last single week of trading, and 29.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,313 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.67 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 208,530,282 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 150,491,857 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 667,687,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,709,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,840,287 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 60,303,673 shares during the same period.