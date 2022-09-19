TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] is -39.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 09/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.02, while the highest price level was $1.35. The company report on September 7, 2022 that The Metals Company Subsidiary, NORI, Receives ISA Recommendation to Commence Pilot Nodule Collection Trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

The completion of the ISA’s review of the Collector Test Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) paves the way for TMC subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI), to conduct its planned pilot collection system trials on its NORI-D exploration area in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean beginning later this month.

An integral part of the ISA’s regulatory and permitting process, the trials will be monitored by independent scientists from a dozen leading research institutions, providing critical environmental impact data to inform NORI’s application to the ISA for an exploitation contract.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.90 percent and weekly performance of 22.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, TMC reached to a volume of 18274496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

TMC stock trade performance evaluation

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.65 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9340, while it was recorded at 1.0715 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5182 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 4.80% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,025,623, which is approximately 68.999% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,766,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in TMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.01 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly 12.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 3,219,645 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,381,816 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,316,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,918,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 840,427 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,523,787 shares during the same period.