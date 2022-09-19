Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell -42.29% so far this year. What now?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] loss -8.89% on the last trading session, reaching $10.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2022 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for August 2022:.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of August were 22.9 Million, unchanged from the end of July 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of August were 13.3 Million, up 0.1 Million from the end of July 2022.

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 874.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.90 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $10.20 to $11.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 45959584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on HOOD stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,163 million, or 64.30% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.15 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $448.96 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 81,395,566 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 74,141,736 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 348,216,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,753,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,721,716 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 57,479,095 shares during the same period.