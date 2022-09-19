Nokia Oyj [NOK] Stock trading around $4.63 per share: What’s Next?

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] slipped around -0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.63 at the close of the session, down -4.93%. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.09.2022.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release16 September 2022 at 21:00 EEST.

Nokia Oyj stock is now -25.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOK Stock saw the intraday high of $4.7699 and lowest of $4.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.40, which means current price is +5.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.85M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 57933559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 12.90%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Oyj [NOK]

177 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 74,220,048 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 83,370,901 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 258,357,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,948,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,604 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,390,675 shares during the same period.