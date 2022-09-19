NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell -9.18% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -1.42% or -1.22 points to close at $84.79 with a heavy trading volume of 19144631 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that NextEra Energy announces sale of equity units.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced today that it has agreed to sell $2.0 billion of equity units to Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Mizuho. The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 19, 2022.

Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50. Each equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. debenture due Sept. 1, 2027, to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000. The debentures will be guaranteed by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ parent company, NextEra Energy, Inc. Total annual distributions on the equity units will be at the rate of 6.926%, consisting of interest on the debentures and payments under the stock purchase contracts.

It opened the trading session at $85.41, the shares rose to $85.99 and dropped to $84.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEE points out that the company has recorded 2.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 19144631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $96.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.69, while it was recorded at 87.87 for the last single week of trading, and 81.44 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $132,554 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.41 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.61 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,142 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 91,240,267 shares. Additionally, 1,012 investors decreased positions by around 66,855,367 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,405,226,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,322,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,923,977 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 4,239,638 shares during the same period.