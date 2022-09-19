Morgan Stanley [MS] is -10.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.27%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association Receives Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment Initiatives.

Rating given by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, a national bank subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities it serves, primarily New York City and Westchester County, NY. The Firm received a rating of “Outstanding” for its community reinvestment activities for the seventh consecutive time.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock dropped by -14.68%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.02.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.53 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 20857419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 105 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.22, while it was recorded at 88.01 for the last single week of trading, and 89.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126,505 million, or 63.50% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.43 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 724 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,924,636 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 71,824,601 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,335,183,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,932,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,094 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 6,106,898 shares during the same period.