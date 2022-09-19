Morgan Stanley lifts Meta Platforms Inc. [META] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] loss -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $146.29 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Leading Global Organizations Launch New Consortium to Assess Climate Benefits of Energy Storage.

The Energy Storage Solutions Consortium will develop a first-of-its-kind methodology to quantify the greenhouse gas emissions benefits of stored energy usage.

A group of leading organizations, including Meta, REsurety, Broad Reach Power and others, has announced the formation of the Energy Storage Solutions Consortium, a consortium to assess and maximize the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction potential of electricity storage technologies. The group’s goal is to create an open-source, third-party-verified methodology to quantify the GHG benefits of certain grid-connected energy storage projects, and to ultimately help add a tool for organizations to create credible progress toward their net zero emissions goals.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $401.92 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $144.2935 to $148.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.64M shares, META reached a trading volume of 39873235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $226.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.98, while it was recorded at 153.88 for the last single week of trading, and 218.52 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $247,422 million, or 75.70% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $16.94 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,485 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 90,318,532 shares. Additionally, 1,688 investors decreased positions by around 125,517,548 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 1,475,474,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,691,310,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,156,913 shares, while 328 institutional investors sold positions of 11,708,231 shares during the same period.