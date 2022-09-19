Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $292

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $244.74 on 09/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $242.0627, while the highest price level was $245.30. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Special Olympics and Microsoft Level Up for 2022 Gaming for Inclusion.

Second Annual Esports Experience Will Include Immersive Leadership Training for Three Special Olympics Athletes to Become Shoutcasters for the Broadcast.

Special Olympics is excited to showcase the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports experience presented by Microsoft September 10, 2022. Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside celebrity supporters of Special Olympics, including NFL legend Jamaal Charles, TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars on September 17.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.23 percent and weekly performance of -7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.59M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 39637928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $331.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $300, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 350 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 269.04, while it was recorded at 252.20 for the last single week of trading, and 286.55 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.41%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,285,971 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 628,109,007, which is approximately 1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 522,551,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.89 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.85 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,188 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 151,756,608 shares. Additionally, 2,104 investors decreased positions by around 150,509,497 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 4,952,171,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,254,437,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,453,396 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250,400 shares during the same period.