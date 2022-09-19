Market cap of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] reaches 13.80M – now what?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] loss -14.10% or -0.04 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 68845549 shares. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces 1-for-14 Reverse Stock Split.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-14 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)). Sonnet’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SONN” and under a new CUSIP number, 83548R204. As a result of the reverse stock split, every fourteen pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The par value of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001 per share after the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will not change the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on the average closing price of the Company’s common stock on the five (5) consecutive days leading up to the effective date of the reverse split. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of Sonnet’s outstanding warrants and stock options, with a proportionate adjustment to the exercise prices thereof, and under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

It opened the trading session at $3.64, the shares rose to $4.20 and dropped to $2.6068, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONN points out that the company has recorded -63.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SONN reached to a volume of 68845549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONN shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for SONN stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, SONN shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2594, while it was recorded at 0.2114 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3200 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5187.36. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5165.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.09.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,887,987, which is approximately 12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 727,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in SONN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36000.0 in SONN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 418,576 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,886,511 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 191,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,497,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 188,817 shares during the same period.