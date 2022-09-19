Market cap of CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] reaches 28.70B – now what?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] closed the trading session at $70.45 on 09/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.92, while the highest price level was $72.13. The company report on September 16, 2022 that CoStar Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering.

CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) (“CoStar”) announced today that it has priced its offering of 10,656,436 shares of its common stock at a price of $70.38 per share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. CoStar expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund all or a portion of the costs of any strategic acquisitions CoStar determines to pursue in the future, to finance the growth of its business and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and other documents CoStar has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CoStar and this offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone at (866) 471-2526, facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.86 percent and weekly performance of -10.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 53887029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $82.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $110 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $60, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 115 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 74.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.84, while it was recorded at 74.40 for the last single week of trading, and 66.69 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,970 million, or 99.20% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,217,382, which is approximately 1.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 20,166,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 31,488,686 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 25,175,408 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 326,155,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,819,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,219,581 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,138 shares during the same period.