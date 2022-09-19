Market cap of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] reaches 6.54B – now what?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] price plunged by -6.65 percent to reach at -$1.28. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Verkada raises $205M to build the operating system for the physical world.

A sum of 18797640 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.22M shares. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.8179 and dropped to a low of $17.9509 until finishing in the latest session at $17.97.

The one-year CHPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $22.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHPT shares from 35 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,809 million, or 54.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 41,750,317, which is approximately -14.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,073,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.69 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $146.27 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 16,539,041 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 13,566,757 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 126,219,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,325,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,052,858 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,851 shares during the same period.