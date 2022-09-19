Market cap of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] reaches 20.89M – now what?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DRUG] traded at a high on 09/16/22, posting a 17.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.50. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Appointment of Doug Williamson to Board of Directors.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRUG) (CSE: DRUG), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for the targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy, and pain, today announced the appointment of Doug Williamson to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Dr. Williamson will serve on the Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Audit Committees as an independent director. Concurrently, Dr. Alan Kozikowski has resigned from the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35675778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stands at 16.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 52.00%.

The market cap for DRUG stock reached $20.89 million, with 11.86 million shares outstanding and 6.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, DRUG reached a trading volume of 35675778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRUG shares is $1.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRUG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has DRUG stock performed recently?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, DRUG shares gained by 53.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3327, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7662 for the last 200 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.56.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.90 and a Current Ratio set at 22.90.

Insider trade positions for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.73% of DRUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRUG stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 289,576, which is approximately 40.084% of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 105,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in DRUG stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in DRUG stock with ownership of nearly -0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DRUG] by around 88,026 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,562 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 385,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRUG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,561 shares during the same period.