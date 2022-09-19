Market Analysts see Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price plunged by -2.77 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Pinterest to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO and Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 14, 2022 at 3:45 pm PT (6:45 pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

A sum of 20107474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.39M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $25.42 and dropped to a low of $24.50 until finishing in the latest session at $24.92.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.92. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $22 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $23, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 28 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.78, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -5.20%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,973 million, or 88.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,264,299, which is approximately 2.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 32,826,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.04 million in PINS stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $741.42 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 60.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 109,092,155 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 59,334,952 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 312,044,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,471,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,868,577 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 15,564,497 shares during the same period.