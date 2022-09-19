Market Analysts see Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gaining to $300. Time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] traded at a high on 09/16/22, posting a 2.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.13. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Netflix to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its third quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the third quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18782221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Netflix Inc. stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $104.68 billion, with 444.56 million shares outstanding and 438.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 18782221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $247.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $170 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $250, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on NFLX stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 234 to 251.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 653.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.42, while it was recorded at 230.86 for the last single week of trading, and 324.02 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 9.37%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $81,710 million, or 78.20% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,584,601, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,794,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.14 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 865 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 39,360,479 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 49,790,180 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 251,123,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,273,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,450,351 shares, while 570 institutional investors sold positions of 13,804,858 shares during the same period.