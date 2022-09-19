Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.17 at the close of the session, down -0.16%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Increases its Dividend by 6.7% and Declares Quarterly Dividend for Q3.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.75 per share, effective with the regular quarterly cash dividend announced today. The 6.7% increase, combined with the previous dividend increase announced in February 2021, will result in a 13.0% increase versus year-ago in cash dividends paid in 2022.

The increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share is payable in U.S. dollars on the Company’s common stock on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is now 0.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDP Stock saw the intraday high of $37.48 and lowest of $36.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.31, which means current price is +11.45% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 33261265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $41.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 33 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.16, while it was recorded at 37.77 for the last single week of trading, and 37.17 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.09%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $28,128 million, or 54.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,295,865, which is approximately 31.145% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,244,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in KDP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.13 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -26.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 165,297,506 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 147,473,441 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 443,981,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,751,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,956,725 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 72,978,560 shares during the same period.