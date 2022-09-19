General Motors Company [GM] fell -31.83% so far this year. What now?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.20%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that GM Advances Equitable Climate Action through New Collaborative with National Wildlife Federation.

New Climate Equity Collaborative will focus on addressing impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, youth.

GM will donate $1 million to the Collaborative from its Climate Equity Fund.

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -22.42%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.5. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.28 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 20748889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $74 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.18, while it was recorded at 40.77 for the last single week of trading, and 43.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,560 million, or 83.50% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 130,829,291, which is approximately 7.356% of the company’s market cap and around 4.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,559,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.45 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 6.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

621 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 104,434,450 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 100,861,428 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 984,596,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,189,892,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,722,003 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 7,482,149 shares during the same period.