EQT Corporation [EQT] stock Resumed by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $54

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.74%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that EQT Announces Strategic Bolt-On Acquisition and Doubles Share Repurchase Program to $2 Billion.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with THQ Appalachia I, LLC (“Tug Hill”) and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC (“XcL Midstream”) whereby to which EQT has agreed to acquire Tug Hill’s upstream assets and XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets, for total consideration of $5.2 billion. Tug Hill and XcL Midstream are backed by equity commitments from funds managed by Quantum Energy Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an effective date of July 1, 2022. Subject to the transaction close and EQT’s regular board approval process, Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum Energy Partners, will join EQT’s board of directors.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 137.91%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.31. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.79 billion, with 369.87 million shares outstanding and 368.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 21971692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.36, while it was recorded at 48.59 for the last single week of trading, and 34.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,680 million, or 96.80% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 64,189,085 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 51,060,930 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 246,880,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,130,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,275,715 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,866,952 shares during the same period.