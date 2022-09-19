Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $0.07 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.07 on 09/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.066, while the highest price level was $0.0725. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Color Star CEO Attends Business Event in Korea to Strengthen Global Cooperation.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, was recently invited to attend a business event in Seoul, South Korea. Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, accompanied His Excellency Awad Mohammed Bin Mujren of the Dubai royal family, as well as a number of leading politicians and business figures to the event.

It is reported that the event was organized by A-NEX Korea (“A-NEX”) to officially launch the DONO Phone, an eco-friendly smartphone that meets the environmental, social, and governance criteria (“ESG”). At the event, Farhan cut the ribbon together with other notable guests. The freshly unveiled high-tech DONO Phone can be fitted with customized liquid crystal protectors of various designs. The goal of this feature is to allow the screen of the phone to be replaced easily in order to lengthen the replacement cycle of smartphones and to contribute to the environment. Regarding network security, the DONO Phone will feature a distributed cloud storage service that makes it hard to be hacked. During the event, Farhan not only listened to A-NEX’s product presentation in detail, but also had a friendly and warm discussion on the future cooperation and joint development of ESG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.07 percent and weekly performance of -39.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.73M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 51485289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.39. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -46.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.05 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1217, while it was recorded at 0.0979 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2482 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $8000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly -33.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 620,985 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 695,311 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 410,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,145 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 546,543 shares during the same period.