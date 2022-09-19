Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is -31.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $15.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with United Steelworkers for its Mining and Pelletizing Operations.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new 47-month labor contract for its legacy Mining and Pelletizing operations. The contract will be effective on October 1, 2022, and will cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at its Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

With the successful conclusion of the second and final portion of this negotiation with the USW, the Company has now reached two tentative multi-year labor agreements covering approximately 14,000 USW-represented employees, more than half of its total workforce.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. represents 523.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.88 billion with the latest information. CLF stock price has been found in the range of $14.83 to $15.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.43M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 21433803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.91. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.28, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.36 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $4,827 million, or 63.50% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,000,707, which is approximately 34.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,369,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.55 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $335.87 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 5.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 56,492,516 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 54,795,034 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 210,485,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,773,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,804,655 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 25,180,589 shares during the same period.