China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] moved down -4.86: Why It’s Important

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] loss -4.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2022 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Signs Letter of Intent with Aiways.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (the “Company,” “ListCo” or “our”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Aiways Holdings Limited (“Aiways”), a global new electric vehicle brand, to acquire all the outstanding equity interest of Aiways (the “Acquisition”).

Pursuant to the proposed terms of the LOI, the Acquisition would value all the equity interests of Aiways at an aggregate amount ranging from US$5.0 billion to US$6.0 billion (or as otherwise agreed by the parties and stipulated in the definitive agreement) (the “Equity Value”), with reference to a valuation of Aiways as appraised by a qualified third-party firm. On the closing date of the Acquisition, all the equity interests of Aiways will be converted into the ordinary shares of ListCo, in each case based on the applicable conversion ratio that will represent an aggregate number of newly issued ListCo’s ordinary shares equal to the Equity Value divided by the volume-weighted average price of ListCo’s ordinary shares as quoted on Nasdaq for a 30 trading-day-period prior to the date of execution of the definitive agreement.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited represents 16.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.00 million with the latest information. CLEU stock price has been found in the range of $0.85 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 427.58K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 36930311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 45.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6475, while it was recorded at 0.8632 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1113 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.43.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 310,195, which is approximately -18.646% of the company’s market cap and around 31.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 208,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in CLEU stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $94000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 528,065 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 83,870 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 297,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,594 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,775 shares during the same period.