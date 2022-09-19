Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $5.86 billion, down -46.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.81 during the day while it closed the day at $10.76. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Holland America Line Reports Positive Results of Cruise Industry’s First Long-Term Biofuel Test on Board Volendam at Port of Rotterdam.

The 20-day trial of advanced biofuel achieved a decrease in lifecycle emissions compared to marine gas oil.

– Holland America Line completed the cruise industry’s first multiweek test of biofuels on board Volendam at Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 20-day test was conducted in partnership with GoodFuels, a leading producer and supplier of sustainable biofuels for the transportation industry, and Wärtsilä, a global leader in power and propulsion technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine market.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has inclined by 22.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.81% and lost -46.52% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $13.38 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.75M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 47512587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

There are presently around $5,448 million, or 46.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.75 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $546.94 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 46,614,362 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 56,569,044 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 403,127,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,311,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,732,652 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 11,516,918 shares during the same period.