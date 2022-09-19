Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved down -9.59: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.29 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Camber Energy’s Subsidiary Files New Patent Application.

Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), announced today that Viking’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC (“Viking Protection”), filed on August 23, 2022 a new patent application in the United States Patent & Trademark Office relating to its electric transmission line protection technology. The patent application is a continuation of previous filings and covers systems for preventing ground faults in existing three phase electric transmission lines caused by line breakage (open conductor). Fires caused by line breaks have caused injury, death and billions of dollars in damage to public and private property, to forests and to wildlife. Existing systems shut down the power on broken lines after the broken lines have contacted the ground (structures or natural earth) and therefore do not always prevent faults that can cause disastrous damage.

Viking Protection’s rapid pro-active systems are designed to terminate (shut-off) the power before the broken line(s) makes any contact with the ground (structures or natural earth), the aim being to prevent an incendiary event or other disaster.

Camber Energy Inc. stock has also loss -19.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEI stock has declined by -45.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.04% and lost -69.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $148.20 million, with 509.43 million shares outstanding and 452.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.79M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 18726557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 296.40.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.25. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.87 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3599, while it was recorded at 0.2954 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6475 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.76 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 11,970,991 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,999,691 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,685,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,655,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,081 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 869,562 shares during the same period.