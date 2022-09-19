Berenberg slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.33%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Tribal Casinos Deliver Winning Guest Experiences with Oracle Cloud.

Casinos bet on OPERA Cloud, MICROS Simphony, and Nor1 to bridge gaming, dining, and entertainment operations and deliver more connected guest experiences.

TRIBALNET — Casinos across the US are adopting Oracle Cloud for Casinos to help simplify operations, boost revenue, and enrich guest experiences. With these technologies, casinos can enhance property management, financial management, and restaurant operations to better understand and service guests anywhere they are on the property.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock dropped by -21.11%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.13. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.34 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 23355535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $89.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 97.40.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.07, while it was recorded at 72.86 for the last single week of trading, and 78.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.13%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,605 million, or 42.60% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.3 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 929 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,589,893 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 71,204,909 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 984,687,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,482,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,156,427 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 8,896,236 shares during the same period.