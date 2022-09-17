why First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $132.50

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $132.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of American-Made Responsible Solar by 4.4 GW.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of American-Made Responsible Solar by 4.4 GW.

First Solar Expects to be the Largest Employer in the US Solar Manufacturing Sector by 2025.

First Solar Inc. represents 106.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.97 billion with the latest information. FSLR stock price has been found in the range of $131.14 to $135.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2470691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $132.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104.50 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.43.

Trading performance analysis for FSLR stock

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.89, while it was recorded at 135.43 for the last single week of trading, and 83.58 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $10,758 million, or 82.20% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,771,973, which is approximately 10.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,321,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $485.56 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 26.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 8,749,779 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 5,885,542 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 66,851,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,486,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 993,441 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,867 shares during the same period.