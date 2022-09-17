Robert W. Baird slashes price target on MongoDB Inc. [MDB] – find out why.

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] closed the trading session at $233.52 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $232.22, while the highest price level was $249.13. The company report on September 1, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the Citi Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.89 percent and weekly performance of -5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, MDB reached to a volume of 2915687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $363.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $350, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MDB stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDB shares from 345 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 19.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.10.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -37.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.17, while it was recorded at 255.96 for the last single week of trading, and 358.64 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,438 million, or 92.20% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,258,298, which is approximately 0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.38 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -4.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,245,067 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 4,047,092 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 52,536,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,828,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,200 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 453,617 shares during the same period.