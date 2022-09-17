Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Is Currently 2.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.65 at the close of the session, up 2.02%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Philips highlights FetView cloud-based image sharing and reporting software for obstetrics and gynecology at ISUOG 2022.

Clinician uses ultrasound in pregnancy assessment.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock is now -52.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHG Stock saw the intraday high of $18.08 and lowest of $17.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.31, which means current price is +9.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 3708615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PHG stock performed recently?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 26,234,963 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 5,506,923 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 96,523,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,265,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,596 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,591,768 shares during the same period.