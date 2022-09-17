Goldman lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] slipped around -1.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.08 at the close of the session, down -4.47%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON YEAR-TO-DATE EXPLORATION RESULTS: DETOUR LAKE RETURNING HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS UP TO 2 KM AWAY FROM CURRENT OPEN PIT; EAST GOULDIE DELIVERING SOLID INFILL CONVERSION RESULTS AND STEP-OUT DRILLING TO THE EAST AND WEST; HOPE BAY RETURNING WIDE HIGH GRADE INTERSECTIONS BELOW THE DORIS DEPOSIT; EXPLORATION OF AMALGAMATED KIRKLAND DEPOSIT IN KIRKLAND LAKE ADVANCING FROM SURFACE AND UNDERGROUND.

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at several projects and select mine sites. The Company’s exploration focus remains on pipeline projects, near-mine opportunities and mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement and growth. Exploration highlights during the first half of 2022 include:.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is now -22.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEM Stock saw the intraday high of $42.70 and lowest of $40.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.14, which means current price is +8.05% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 4412203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $69, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 383.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AEM stock performed recently?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.20, while it was recorded at 43.17 for the last single week of trading, and 51.28 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 0.51%.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $11,006 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,098,838, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,466,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.53 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $636.36 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,340,100 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 19,508,742 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 220,069,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,918,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,415 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,207 shares during the same period.