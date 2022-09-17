Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Revenue clocked in at $7.58 billion, down -3.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] closed the trading session at $3.89 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.86, while the highest price level was $3.945. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due 2024. The redemption date of the Notes will be September 21, 2022, and the redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Paying Agent for the redemption of the Notes is The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Global Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.95 percent and weekly performance of -3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 3283451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $1,474 million, or 79.00% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,143,000, which is approximately -0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,837,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.99 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $81.74 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 1.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 29,510,901 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 22,604,317 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 326,908,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,024,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,370 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,983 shares during the same period.