For Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] loss -2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $73.38 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Xcel Energy Inc. Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

Xcel Energy Inc. represents 546.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.92 billion with the latest information. XEL stock price has been found in the range of $73.125 to $75.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3594706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $76.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $72, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on XEL stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for XEL stock

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.41, while it was recorded at 75.63 for the last single week of trading, and 70.95 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 7.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $31,139 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,171,022, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,959,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.54 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 14.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 35,726,563 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 24,806,927 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 363,818,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,351,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,941,709 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,511 shares during the same period.