For EVgo Inc. [EVGO], Analyst sees a rise to $5.50. What next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] price surged by 9.15 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on September 14, 2022 that EVgo Unveils New “EV Charging Hero” National Recognition Program.

The Connect the Watts™ National EV Charging Recognition Program celebrates leaders in the EV charging ecosystem for their work and achievements in driving the electrification of transportation.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today introduced the Connect the Watts™ National EV Charging Recognition Program. The new program will recognize leaders within the EV charging ecosystem based on their level of commitment to and results in achieving widespread fast charger deployment. Nominations are now open and will be accepted through October 14 for 2022 recognition.

A sum of 6772721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.32M shares. EVgo Inc. shares reached a high of $10.55 and dropped to a low of $9.22 until finishing in the latest session at $10.14.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.27. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.38.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $369 million, or 54.90% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,247,422, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,594,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.59 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $31.02 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -15.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 12,053,619 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,667,283 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 15,695,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,416,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,820,547 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 734,264 shares during the same period.