Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell -26.09% so far this year. What now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] traded at a low on 09/15/22, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.02. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Announces the Results of the Redemption of Public Warrants.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl” or the “Company”), today announced the results of the redemption of all of its outstanding redeemable warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Shares”), pursuant to the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated May 19, 2021 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Computershare Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”) at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 18, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

On July 18, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating that, pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement, it would redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at the Redemption Price. The redemption was triggered because the last sales price of the Class A Shares was at least $10.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within a thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to July 18, 2022. Certain warrants to purchase Class A Shares that were issued in a private placement (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) were not subject to redemption under the Warrant Agreement and may remain outstanding following the redemption.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2965810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for OWL stock reached $15.28 billion, with 422.63 million shares outstanding and 410.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 2965810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.34.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 38.50%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $4,312 million, or 92.00% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,953,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.49 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $539.25 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 60,132,660 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 18,370,532 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 312,768,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,271,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,238,013 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,369,176 shares during the same period.