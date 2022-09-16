Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.22%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Zendesk Launches New Customer Sentiment and Intent Functionality Powered by Machine Learning.

Unique approach to AI is designed to better serve customers and businesses without long, costly implementation.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced Intelligent Triage and Smart Assist, new AI solutions empowering businesses to triage customer support requests automatically and access valuable data at scale. By democratizing access to these solutions, companies can see value in minutes by understanding intent and sentiment through account-specific, data-driven models that are customized for individual use cases and drive faster resolutions.

Over the last 12 months, ZEN stock dropped by -37.23%. The one-year Zendesk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.81. The average equity rating for ZEN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.42 billion, with 122.84 million shares outstanding and 122.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, ZEN stock reached a trading volume of 2617524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $92.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 145 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.89, while it was recorded at 76.72 for the last single week of trading, and 96.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zendesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 34.24%.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,124 million, or 98.60% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,401,288, which is approximately -0.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,164,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.7 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $513.61 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -10.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 32,145,925 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 31,880,012 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 55,102,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,127,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,625,954 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 16,285,928 shares during the same period.