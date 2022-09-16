Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Revenue clocked in at $9.64 billion, up 1.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] price surged by 1.35 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Yum China’s Innovative Approach to Sustainable Packaging is Driving Meaningful Progress.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Yum China.

The use of disposable packaging represents one of the biggest challenges faced by the restaurant industry. Guided by the 4R Principles for proper plastic use—which refer to reducing, reusing, recycling, and recovering waste—Yum China released its official packaging strategy in 2021. Through several initiatives, such as design optimization, material replacement, and innovative solutions for multiple-use packaging, Yum China have optimized a total of 91 packaging items. These breakthroughs effectively minimize environmental impacts and empower its customers to pursue a sustainable lifestyle.

A sum of 5368757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Yum China Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $52.36 and dropped to a low of $50.27 until finishing in the latest session at $50.48.

The one-year YUMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.61. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 684.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.93, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 46.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 22.33%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,410 million, or 84.50% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,509,264, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,526,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $920.94 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 27,672,948 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 37,168,146 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 260,238,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,079,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,636,834 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,535,700 shares during the same period.