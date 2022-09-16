Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $186

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] closed the trading session at $154.33 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.14, while the highest price level was $160.78. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Workday Announces New Innovations to Support Customers in the Changing World of Work.

Helping Customers to Adapt With More Personalized Experiences, a More Open and Connected Ecosystem, and Insights to Drive Digital Transformation Efforts .

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced at Workday Rising, the company’s annual customer conference, a range of new innovations and initiatives designed to help support customers in the changing world of work. These include new capabilities to help elevate the office of finance, ways to create more personalized employee experiences, and establishing a more open and connected Workday to help companies adapt and thrive in today’s dynamic environment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.51 percent and weekly performance of -7.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, WDAY reached to a volume of 3324033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $218.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 6.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.18, while it was recorded at 162.86 for the last single week of trading, and 203.54 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +72.26. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 12.98%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,155 million, or 89.40% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,684,931, which is approximately 4.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,716,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.42 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 47.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 27,250,089 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 28,465,702 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 120,239,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,954,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,084 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 4,851,748 shares during the same period.