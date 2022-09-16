William Blair lifts SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] traded at a low on 09/15/22, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.57. The company report on September 15, 2022 that SS&C Collaborates with Trumid to Expand Access to Corporate Bond Liquidity.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a new collaboration with Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform. Under the agreement, SS&C clients managing U.S. and emerging market corporate bonds can access Trumid through Eze OMS.

Eze OMS clients can now source liquidity from Trumid’s growing network of more than 650 buy- and sell-side institutions, gaining access to flexible trading protocols and integrated market data and analytics tools, each designed to help unlock valuable network liquidity and pricing. More than 200 Eze OMS users manage bonds either exclusively or as part of a wider portfolio. Hedge funds and traditional asset managers manage bond investments on Eze OMS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3275280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for SSNC stock reached $13.63 billion, with 254.90 million shares outstanding and 222.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, SSNC reached a trading volume of 3275280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $76.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has SSNC stock performed recently?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, SSNC shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.13, while it was recorded at 55.37 for the last single week of trading, and 68.94 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 7.87%.

Insider trade positions for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

There are presently around $11,540 million, or 87.00% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,258,376, which is approximately 12.039% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,589,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $797.54 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 21,047,595 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 19,953,369 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 174,423,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,424,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,448 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,474,806 shares during the same period.