why Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.36

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 3099700 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.83M shares. Vipshop Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $10.82 and dropped to a low of $10.47 until finishing in the latest session at $10.56.

The one-year VIPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.56. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7.80 to $10.90. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.60 to $7.80, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on VIPS stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VIPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 8.26%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,715 million, or 68.60% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 35,848,341, which is approximately -9.806% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,748,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.47 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $265.23 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 13.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 42,698,257 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 43,580,289 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 265,485,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,763,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,412,877 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,385,519 shares during the same period.