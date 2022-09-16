why STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.12

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.03 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that STAG INDUSTRIAL UPSIZES UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO $1 BILLION, REFINANCES UNSECURED $150 MILLION TERM LOAN, AND REFINANCES UNSECURED $175 MILLION TERM LOAN.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: STAG) today announced that it upsized its $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and refinanced two term loans scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024.

The Company upsized its revolving credit facility to a notional of $1 billion dollars. This represents an increase in revolver capacity of $250 million dollars with no change to pricing or maturity date.

STAG Industrial Inc. stock is now -35.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STAG Stock saw the intraday high of $31.34 and lowest of $30.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.27, which means current price is +5.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, STAG reached a trading volume of 2984023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $39.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on STAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.05.

How has STAG stock performed recently?

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, STAG shares dropped by -11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.95, while it was recorded at 31.45 for the last single week of trading, and 37.45 for the last 200 days.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.17 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65.

Earnings analysis for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]

There are presently around $4,730 million, or 86.80% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,763,279, which is approximately 0.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,442,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.26 million in STAG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $271.69 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 11,331,140 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 11,309,643 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 129,798,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,439,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,077 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 974,781 shares during the same period.